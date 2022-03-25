Catie’s Gathering continues fight to help fund research for childhood cancer

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of Effingham County’s biggest events of the year.

Catie’s Gathering brings the community together for a great cause, helping in the fight against childhood cancer.

Friday, it was all hands-on deck. Putting the final touches on the return of Catie’s Gathering.

“We’re really excited to be back in person this year,” said Jenny Wilkins, the special events manager for CURE Childhood Cancer.

The popular annual event named for Jenny’s daughter.

“My husband and I, our first daughter’s name was Catie, Catie Marie. On her first birthday she was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor called medulloblastoma.”

Just three and a half years later, Catie would lose her life to childhood cancer.

“Through her journey we learned how underfunded research for pediatric cancer is,” Jenny says.

So, 12 years ago Jenny began Catie’s Gathering to help change that.

“It’s funny, our first event was in 2011 and we raised $5-thousand and we thought that was fantastic, we were really excited. I didn’t know we could find ways to raise really big money.”

But they have.

In fact, since that first event they’ve raised close to $3 million dollars to help fight childhood cancer.

A cause others couldn’t help but support.

“You know, we’re passionate about this organization and what they do for the community,” said James Carlson, of Carlson & Co., a is the title sponsor for this year’s event.

“Having the opportunity that gives back and the community that gathers together to help these families locally, is just huge,” Carlson says.

So even though Catie lost her life to cancer, “there’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about her, that we don’t miss her.”

It doesn’t seem right to say she lost her fight with cancer.

Because, thanks to her family and community, that fight is far from over.

“Her life obviously impacted us and those who knew here but it’s really neat to see it impact others. It’s our hope that eventually it makes an impact to point that kids like her have a different outcome than she did,” Jenny said.

A large portion of the funds raised will go towards precision medicine which allows doctors to genetically map the cancer to better treat it, something commonly done for adults but rarely for children fighting cancer.

