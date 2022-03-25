Sky Cams
Chatham Co. Commission announces COVID relief grants for unincorporated county businesses

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission Chairman says many local businesses have struggled due to the COVID 19 pandemic, so they’re offering a grant of up to $25,000 for businesses in the unincorporated Chatham County area.

“We want to make sure that we help businesses recover.”

The Commission is using $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help about 50 small local businesses.

“Some of the businesses are already talking to, some of them had to layoff folks, some of them had to cut their hours back, so these are the kind of folk that we are helping in the unincorporated area to help them get back to full strength,” Chairman Chester Ellis said.

The program includes two relief grants:

Reimbursement Relief Grant:

  • Any reimbursement costs to include payroll and benefit cost, mortgage or rent, utilities, operating costs, COVID testing, vaccination and personal protective equipment.

Future Mitigation Plan Relief Grant:

  • Future plans that impact payroll and benefit cost, mortgage or rent, utilities, operating costs, COVID testing, vaccination and personal protective equipment.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Show proof that you were negatively impacted by the pandemic
  • Have less than 100 employees
  • Located in Unincorporated Chatham County
  • Not be a chain or franchise
  • Intend to stay in business for the following 12 months
  • If the commission still has money left after helping businesses in the unincorporated area, the do plan to open the opportunity to businesses across the county.
  • They are expecting a phase two of funds from the government for the program.
  • They encourage any business owners interested in apply to go ahead a documents ready as applications open on April 1.
  • For further questions, you can call or email officials.

Email: ChathamGMS@iParametricsDS.com

Phone: 912-335-5314

