Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Garden City fountain turned purple for special reason

By Hayley Boland
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - People who live in the Savannah area are used to seeing the fountain at Forsyth Park turn green in March.

Now, a fountain off Highway 21 in Garden City is turning purple for a special reason.

April is Epilepsy Awareness Month. 8-year-old Malachi Roberts suffers from the condition.

He and his family are constantly out in the community raising awareness for epilepsy with their organization called the Marvelous Kids Foundation.

This time, with the help of Garden City, they’ve turned the fountain at Volunteer Park purple. It’s the color for epilepsy awareness.

“I hope they think it looks cool,” Roberts said.

“I want them to be like ‘what does that stand for?’ and be able to reach out to someone and find out the information,” Malachi’s grandmother Cheryl Johnson said.

The fountain will stay purple for the entire month of April. For more information on epilepsy awareness, find the Marvelous Kids Foundation on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Savannah Police investigating shooting on West 38th St.
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say

Latest News

Savannah Police respond to early morning officer-involved shooting
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Savannah
The community comes together telling stories and playing music to remember the past.
Tybee Island Community Commemorates Lazaretto Day
Savannah High students exercise entrepreneurial skills with peers
Chatham Co. Commission announces COVID relief grants for unincorporated county businesses
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization