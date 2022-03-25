Garden City fountain turned purple for special reason

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - People who live in the Savannah area are used to seeing the fountain at Forsyth Park turn green in March.

Now, a fountain off Highway 21 in Garden City is turning purple for a special reason.

April is Epilepsy Awareness Month. 8-year-old Malachi Roberts suffers from the condition.

He and his family are constantly out in the community raising awareness for epilepsy with their organization called the Marvelous Kids Foundation.

This time, with the help of Garden City, they’ve turned the fountain at Volunteer Park purple. It’s the color for epilepsy awareness.

“I hope they think it looks cool,” Roberts said.

“I want them to be like ‘what does that stand for?’ and be able to reach out to someone and find out the information,” Malachi’s grandmother Cheryl Johnson said.

The fountain will stay purple for the entire month of April. For more information on epilepsy awareness, find the Marvelous Kids Foundation on Facebook.

