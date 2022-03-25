Georgia leaders celebrate completion of Savannah River dredging

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Past and present leaders of the Georgia Ports Authority joined other key partners to celebrate the completion of the deepening of the Savannah River.

The deepening of the Savannah River - from 42 to 47 feet - began back in 2015 and planning for the project started in 1997.

The deeper river will allow larger and more heavily loaded container vessels to use the harbor and bring goods in and out of the Savannah ports.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called the deepening completion a testament to the shared commitment between federal and state agencies.

“Together we’ve achieved something transformational, something that will solidify our position as the best state for business for years to come, and something that whole generations of Georgians will benefit from economically and personally,” Gov. Kemp said.

While today was very much about the celebration of the completion of the deepening of the Savannah River, officials I spoke to here are also looking ahead at projects that will be impacted by this deepening project, to include a modification of the Talmadge Bridge.

“There’s other things we need to do in addition to deepening, looking at widening. And not the entire river, but certain places. So, we’re going to begin that now,” Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said.

Regarding the Talmadge Bridge, Lynch says options include raising it, replacing it or creating a tunnel under the Savannah River.

“We’re at the very early stages to explore really what all the opportunities are for the Savannah Bridge, whether it’s to modify it, to replace it or to do other things at different locations,” GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said.

“The current bridge at high water is about 185, 186 ft. air draft from the bridge to the water. We need to be, to be competitive for the future, we need to be at least at 220, in that range. 215 to 220,” Lynch said.

Lynch says that will allow the larger ships expected to call on the Port of Savannah to pass under the bridge safely. He added it might be another six months to a year before port officials and their partners settle on which option for the bridge is best.

