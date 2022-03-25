Gov. Kemp comments on tax credit during trip to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced a pot of more than a billion dollars in taxpayer dollars would be returned to Georgians in a one-time payment.

The legislation Gov. Kemp recently signed says taxpayers who qualify will be those who filed in 2020 and 2021.

The governor talked about that legislation Friday in Savannah, explaining how the tax credit is possible, and when Georgians can expect to see that payment.

Following an event in Savannah on Friday, Governor Kemp fielded a few questions, including about the recent signing of the bill that gave the tax credit a green light, and his decision to suspend the state gas tax.

The governor attributed the surplus of more than a billion dollars in taxpayer money to the state’s decisions during the pandemic, a strong economy and conservative budgeting by state lawmakers.

“It’s one-time money. I think it’s best when we have more than we need to send it back to the people that sent it to us, the taxpayers. That’s what we’re doing with over a billion dollars of refunds that will be in Georgians’ bank accounts in a matter of weeks. It’s what also allowed us to do the two-month moratorium on collecting gas tax at the pump,” Gov. Kemp said.

The one-time tax refund is expected to roll out in 6 to 8 weeks, according to the governor’s office.

That automatic credit will come from the Georgia Department of Revenue.

