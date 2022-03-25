Savannah High students exercise entrepreneurial skills with peers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah High School is one of thirteen schools in the state offering a specific entrepreneurship program and students played roles to create real world scenarios.

“And it’s just a continuum process of growth.”

The process being the 3DE program that teaches Savannah High students what they need to know to run their own business.

“Engaging communication, collaboration, just to name a few and those are the types of skills, in no matter what career path you choose, our students start building that from ninth grade,” 3DE Director of Leadership Shybria Moore said.

The market day gives 11th graders the chance to put those qualities to the test and sell items to their own peers.

“Our business is the Superior Snack and Smoothie Bar and basically what we sell right now is smoothies and chips and everything,” 11th grader Marshayla Moore said.

After learning from business coaches all year, the young minds behind the Superior Snack and Smoothie Bar are grateful they have qualities to prepare them for several different pathways.

“Once we get out into the real world and after we graduate high school, it helps us start businesses or get a job or go to college,” Marshayla Moore said. “It really just helps us all together like a fully rounded person.”

Whether it was smoothies, cupcakes or beauty products their peers lined up for the pop up shop teaching them many skills.

“How to talk to customers, how to handle certain situations because it’s going to different in the world,” 11th grader Mya Heyward said.

With Savannah High being the only school in the district that offers the program, Heyward said she’s lucky.

“We have an opportunity at this school that no other or any other kids ever had. You will hear other people always say, ‘we wish we had that’,” Heyward said. “So it’s a great opportunity for us to have this at our school.”

The day being a different kind of learning experience for students buying and selling.

If you would like to sign your child up for the 3DE program at Savannah High, call the school: (912) 395-5050.

