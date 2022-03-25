Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Search warrant leads to man’s arrest on child porn, weapons and animal cruelty charges

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports Jason Havelt, 42, is facing 16 charges including...
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports Jason Havelt, 42, is facing 16 charges including child porn, weapons and animal cruelty.(Frederick County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK, Md. (Gray News) - Authorities in Maryland arrested a man after detectives said they made several disturbing discoveries during a five-month investigation.

Jason Havelt, 42, is facing a total of 16 charges that include child porn, weapons and animal cruelty from an investigation dating back to November, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they received animal abuse and cruelty tips with Havelt as the suspect in late 2021. A USB drive provided to the sheriff’s office and Frederick County Animal Control showed photos of Havelt performing sexual acts on his dogs.

Forensic examinations also showed more images and videos of animal abuse on three cell phones belonging to Havelt, according to detectives.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said detectives found videos of child pornography, including acts with animals on Havelt’s electronic devices through their continued research. Images of Havelt in his home with multiple weapons were also found that included rifles, shotguns and handguns.

Havelt is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.

On March 17, deputies said they successfully executed a search warrant at a home in Ijamsville, Maryland and detained Havelt without incident.

The sheriff’s office said Havelt is facing the following charges:

• Child porn with the intent to promote/distribute

• Possession of child pornography

• Firearm possession with a felony conviction

• Illegal possession of ammunition

• Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

• Two counts of rifle/shotgun in possession with a felony conviction

• Two counts of possessing a rifle/shotgun being convicted of a disqualifying crime

• Seven counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal

Havelt was booked into the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

On Thursday, March 17, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies successfully executed a search warrant on the 4300...

Posted by Frederick County Sheriff's Office, MD - Integrity Driven • Community Built on Friday, March 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Kemp approves legislation bringing tax refund to Georgians
38th Street School
Apartments planned for historic Savannah school building
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating
Port of Savannah
Former port worker admits to calling in bomb threat to Port of Savannah facility

Latest News

The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were all caught on camera.
Substitute teacher saves student choking during lunch
Group gathers to pray for Ukraine
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Kids learn about business during Lowcountry Lemonade Day
Kids learn about business during Lowcountry Lemonade Day