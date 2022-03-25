Tybee Island police conduct safety checks on golf carts

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - People getting around on golf carts is a common sight on Tybee Island.

With new safety rules on the books about golf carts, Tybee Police are stepping up enforcement.

“We’re going to see what we can do today to ensure people are complying,” Tybee Island Police Department Officer Armando Villegas said.

Earlier this year the city issued a new registration process for motorized carts.

“It doesn’t have a proper T-number, which is the updated registration for the golf cart.”

All carts must have a new T-number and an inspection sticker.

During these checks, police say, “It’s also ensuring that people are in compliance with being properly licensed to drive the vehicle, they’re not drinking and driving, juveniles aren’t in operation of the vehicles themselves and if they do have small children that need to be in child restrained seats they are properly using them.”

Within about 15 minutes of the ride-along, Officer Villegas turned the flashing lights on for two people.

“Alright unfortunately I have to give you a citation for the registration, but I’m not going to give you one for the amber light itself.”

While these two were pulled over for registration, other safety features were checked too.

“I just need to make sure your headlights work, and your brake lights work before you take off.”

Officer Villegas says recently residents have been getting pulled over more because of the new law, but most of the time it’s the visitors.

“Laws aren’t the same where they’re from. Here, they’re very different, they’re very stringent because of the amount of traffic and people we have walking and riding bikes, driving vehicles.”

For any information about how to register your cart or if you’d like to read the rules of operation, please click here.

