Eagles, Tigers showcase skills for NFL scouts at Pro Day

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, so with just over a month to go, Friday morning in Paulson Stadium six Georgia Southern Eagles showcased their skills to scouts.

At least 10 NFL teams and one from the Canadian Football League were in Statesboro for the Pro Day.

Randy Wade Jr., Logan Wright, CJ Wright, Darrell Baker Jr., Lawrence Edwards, and Aaron Dowdell all went through drills for the scouts.

Assistant Head Coach Kevin Whitley said he was proud of how the guys performed.

“We thought some of the guys would test really well. I think some guys surprised me, even some of the scouts with their ability with 40-yard dash and broad jump, but again, you’ve got to translate the testing to actual performance, and so, the position drills were very critical today and I think the guys did a great job.”

Four Savannah State Tigers also participated in pro day up in Statesboro.

Interim Head Coach Russell DeMasi said he’s glad to see them get a chance to showcase their talent.

“It’s awesome just to see them get an opportunity, you know, I can’t thank Coach Helton and Georgia Southern athletics enough for getting our guys out here, you know, we have four guys out here today. Just being able to get the exposure to NFL scouts, get in front of them, showcase their skillset, it’s invaluable, so we’re really excited for our guys.”

The 2022 NFL Draft runs from April 28-30.

