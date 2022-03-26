Fatal accident on I-16 in Bulloch County

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - One woman is dead following a crash on I-16 Eastbound near Exit 132 in Bulloch County.

The Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Preliminary findings indicate the driver of a Volkswagen Beetle, identified as 51-year-old Deana Morgan, was stopped in the emergency lane and began to travel east and enter the right lane.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado was also in the right lane, and struck the Beetle. Both cars traveled across the left lane and into the median.

Morgan died from her injuries. The driver of the Silverado had minor injuries and has been released.

Charges are pending, and the incident remains under investigation by GSP.

This is a developing story.

