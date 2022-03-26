Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Fatal accident on I-16 in Bulloch County

I-16 fatal accident
I-16 fatal accident(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - One woman is dead following a crash on I-16 Eastbound near Exit 132 in Bulloch County.

The Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Preliminary findings indicate the driver of a Volkswagen Beetle, identified as 51-year-old Deana Morgan, was stopped in the emergency lane and began to travel east and enter the right lane.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado was also in the right lane, and struck the Beetle. Both cars traveled across the left lane and into the median.

Morgan died from her injuries. The driver of the Silverado had minor injuries and has been released.

Charges are pending, and the incident remains under investigation by GSP.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI officer involved shooting update
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization
Bill Boylan says 25 deer have recently jumped to their deaths in the same spot. He didn’t get...
GRAPHIC: Deer can’t stop jumping to their deaths from this overpass as residents beg for help
Gov. Kemp comments on tax credit during trip to Savannah

Latest News

The community comes together telling stories and playing music to remember the past.
Tybee Island Community Commemorates Lazaretto Day
Tybee Island Community Commemorates Lazaretto Day
Tybee Island Community Commemorates Lazaretto Day
GBI officer involved shooting update
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Savannah High students exercise entrepreneurial skills with peers