Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Savannah

Savannah Police respond to early morning officer-involved shooting
Savannah Police respond to early morning officer-involved shooting(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Savannah.

According to police it happened just before 3 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Congress St.

There were no injuries to officers.

The GBI has taken over the investigation per SPD policy. No additional information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOC for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Savannah Police investigating shooting on West 38th St.
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say

Latest News

The community comes together telling stories and playing music to remember the past.
Tybee Island Community Commemorates Lazaretto Day
Savannah High students exercise entrepreneurial skills with peers
Chatham Co. Commission announces COVID relief grants for unincorporated county businesses
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization