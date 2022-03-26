GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Savannah.

According to police it happened just before 3 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Congress St.

There were no injuries to officers.

The GBI has taken over the investigation per SPD policy. No additional information is being released at this time.

