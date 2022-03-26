Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle’s Saturday WX Forecast 3-26-2022

Still breezy Sunday
By Jamie Ertle
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a windy afternoon with gusts of 36mph in Beaufort, 37mph in Claxton, and 35mph in Savannah. Those winds should slack off after 7:41pm sunset with a temperature of 60°. The Red Flag Warning (Fire Danger Statement) expires at 8pm.

Daybreak Sunday will be the coldest we’ll have in a while: 42° with upper 30s in Statesboro, Hampton, Sylvania, and Metter. We’ll even have some wind chills. The winds be relatively light in the morning then kick back up through the mid-morning and afternoon. It won’t be as gusty; max wind gusts look to be 25mph. There will be plent of sunshine with highs near 70°.

Monday a chilly start of 45° with a mild afternoon of 72° and mostly sunny.

Tuesday the 80s start creeping back into the forecast.

Wednesday several cities reach and breach 80° away from the beaches with an isolated shower risk. We’re tracking a cold front approaching Wednesday night that’ll impact us Thursday with a 60% chance of showers and storms, some could be severe. We’ll keep a rain chance in the forecast for Friday as well because the front may not clear the Coastal Empire and Low Country.

MARINE: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. TONIGHT...W winds 20-25 kt with gusts to 30 kt, seas 4-5 ft. SUNDAY...W winds 15-20 kt. AM gusts to 25 kt, seas 3-4 ft subsiding to 2-3 ft in the afternoon.

