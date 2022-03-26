Tybee Island Community Commemorates Lazaretto Day

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The UN marked Friday as an International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Members from Tybee Island’s MLK Human Rights Organization came together to commemorate the enslaved people who past through the area’s Lazarettos, or quarantine stops, before being sold into slavery.

It’s a past that event organizers say is forgotten. But they hope that commemorations like Friday’s will help shed light on the enslaved people that arrived at the Lazaretto.

Across the water from the Cockspur Lighthouse, community members came together for the first annual Lazaretto Day.

“Lazaretto means quarantine, and we know that enslaved Africans were quarantined here at the Lazaretto,” said Julia Pearce, coordinator for the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization.

Members from Tybee’s MLK Organization say slaves were housed at the Lazaretto to see if they were fit for sale in Savannah.

“The history that is here on Tybee is not just local. It is national. It’s not just national, it is international. We’re talking about a people that came across the water in the bellies of ships and helped build the nation,” said Pearce.

And it’s that history the group is trying to teach the community.

“All the children need to know the history so that we work together. Because you can’t tell one person’s history without telling the other person’s history.”

The group held the remembrance in a spot they believe a Lazaretto was once located.

The community came together telling stories and playing music to remember that past.

And also hoping for a better future.

Daria Collins is an art teacher at a local school.

Her students made a quilt for the ceremony to share their hopes for the future.

“Some of my artists said things like ‘I really want people to notice the colors that I use because people should be treated the same no matter what color they are,’” said Collins. “That to me is so big in terms of making a change. I think that art can be a very powerful way to make change and encourage change.”

A community coming together to remember the past.

“I truly believe that if we want to change, we have to be that change. And today we saw that. We saw the people who were here to send that message,” said Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions.

And by highlighting that history, event organizers say they hope it leads to a better future.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.