Catie’s Gathering raises money to fight childhood cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catie’s Gathering is an event that raises money to fight childhood cancer.

It’s not your typical fundraiser.

“I always tell people it looks a little like Pinterest exploded.” Jenny Wilkins, Special Events Manager, CURE Childhood Cancer said.

But it helps bring people together for a cause.

“There’s a lot of really talented people who make really beautiful tables,” Wilkins said.

Event guests are invited to put a unique twist on their tables including Shannon Patrick who is grooving for a cure with her 70′s themed table.

“Everyone likes to do different themes for their tables so we just kind of did it fun for the kids,” Shannon Patrick, Fundraiser Attendee said.

Along with over 100 volunteers, Jenny Wilkins helps put on this event in memory of her daughter Catie who lost her life to childhood cancer.

She’s now on a mission with Catie’s Gathering to raise money for an issue she says doesn’t get a lot of support.

“Childhood cancer is hugely underfunded. Until our daughter was diagnosed, we had no idea that there was a huge lack of funding for childhood cancer,” Wilkins said.

She says less than 4 percent of federal cancer research funding is used to solving cancers that affect children.

For those who share similar stories with Wilkins the event could have a huge impact. Ciera Frisom lost her daughter Morgan three years ago to childhood cancer.

She brought along Morgan’s sister Anina for the first time.

“We know that adult cancer gets a lot of the money now, so it means a lot that they’re helping us.

“Kids are worth more, my daughter was worth more than 4 percent,” Anina Davis & Ciera Frisom said.

As the event returns in person this year after going virtual in recent years.

Wilkins hopes that means they can raise a lot more money.

“It’d be amazing to cross a quarter of a million. So, I’m keeping my fingers crossed. I think we got a shot at it,” Wilkins said.

A shot at ending childhood cancer.

