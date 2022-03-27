Hundreds attend Outrun Hunger Fore Kids Café 5k event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of runners laced up their shoes for a golf course 5k through the Deer Creek property.

It’s to help raise money for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia’s Kids Café program.

Saturday marked the second in-person Outrun Hunger Fore Kids Café 5k event, made possible by Nancy and Ken Larsen.

Nancy Larsen is one of the founders of Kids Café.

It started in 1989 here in Savannah. Executive Director of Americas’ Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Mary Jane Crouch says since then the program has grown into the third largest childhood hunger initiative in the United States.

Crouch says every year they provide more than 800,000 meals to children at risk for hunger in the community.

Last year, Crouch says they provided more than 1 million meals. Crouch says this event will help them so much because they’re looking to serve more than 4,000 kids this summer.

“As we move into the summer months those children are out of school and they do not have access to school lunches, so we actually provide two meals a day. The benefits and the proceeds from this are going to go to help us be able to provide summer feeding for all of those children,” Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director said.

The run is also the kickoff to the Club Car Championship Golf Tournament that starts on Monday.

Organizers say they appreciate how the community embraces this event.

“It’s nice to have a couple of events that open the weekend and get people energized and ready and it’s also really exciting to engage a different type of fan. Somebody that might not want to come to the golf tournament but wants to be a part of what we’re doing, so we love it,” Cheyenne Overby, Tournament Director, Club Car Championship said.

