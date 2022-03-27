Sky Cams
SCAD women's bowling wins national championship

The SCAD women's bowling team has won the 2022 NAIA Bowling National Championship.
The SCAD women's bowling team wins the 2022 NAIA National Championship.
The SCAD women's bowling team wins the 2022 NAIA National Championship.(NAIA)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mi. (WTOC) - The SCAD women’s bowling team has won the 2022 NAIA Bowling National Championship.

The Bees battled out of the lower bracket over the course of three days to bring the title home, their first since 2019.

As the 1-seed, SCAD earned a bye in the first round and faced Spring Arbor in round two, winning 3-2 to advance. The Bees lost 3-1 to William Penn in the next round.

In round five, SCAD matched up against St. Xavier in a must-win situation, and the Bees won 3-1 to move on to day three.

They needed to win two matches to earn a spot in the Championship final; the first match SCAD topped Kansas Wesleyan, 3-1 to advance to round seven.

In round seven, the Bees faced William Penn, winning 3-0 to advance to the NAIA National Championship Final, in which they met Midland. As it is double-elimination, SCAD had to win two matches against Midland to win the Championship.

In the first match the Bees won 3-2 (171-200-245-178-199 to 203-146-168-182-206) to force a second match.

SCAD won game one 223-193 to go up 1-0. Game two saw the Bees drop the game 211-231 but in game three SCAD won 225-202. The Bees won 279-202 in game four to clinch the Championship.

The SCAD men’s team finished third in the championships.

