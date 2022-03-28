30 days without Covid-19 patients at Evans Memorial Hospital

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Doctors and nurses at Evans Memorial Hospital are celebrating a Covid-19 milestone. Today marked 30 days without any Covid-19 patients being admitted to the hospital.

December was the last time the hospital in Evans County had a count of zero Covid-19 patients before this 30-day streak started in March. Today one doctor said that while it’s a day for celebration, staff here at Evans Memorial are also remaining vigilant.

Doctor Atul Devani is an ER Physician at the hospital. He says that the past two years have put this hospital to the test. You can see that through the pictures that are displayed along the hospital’s walls of the struggles some of the staff here experienced.

And while he says that period was grueling, he also thinks the hospital has come out stronger as a result. He says he’s relieved at the low admission numbers but that hospitals should maintain their readiness in case of another surge of Covid-19.

“I think we need to get back to regular life as usual. But at the same time, I think we need to understand that when that time comes, we need to be ready. So facilities like Evans Memorial and hospitals across the state of Georgia need to be able to keep that readiness on hand both in terms of staffing, in terms of equipment and in terms of preparedness,” says Dr. Devani.

That message of alertness comes as cases are on the rise in some states across the country.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.