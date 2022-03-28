Claxton Middle School student brings plastic paintball gun to school
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 7th grader from Claxton Middle School has been suspended for bringing a paintball gun to school Monday.
According to the superintendent, a classmate told the teacher that he saw a paintball gun box in a classmate’s bookbag.
They say the teacher told administration and the student was removed from class.
No paintballs were present, but the box did contain a plastic paintball gun.
School resource officers are involved in the investigation.
