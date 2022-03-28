Colon Cancer can often go undetected, how often should you get a colonoscopy?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 1 in 22 men and 1 in 25 women will develop colon cancer according to Memorial Health doctors.

Doctors at Memorial Heath say the latest you should get a colonoscopy is at age 45, as colon cancer can often go undetected.

Colorectal surgeon Dr. Elizabeth McKeown says colon cancer begins as a polyp then becomes cancer.

Symptoms to look out for are bleeding and changes in bowel habits. Just before speaking with me, Dr. McKeown says she found colon cancer in a patient that had been growing for quite some time and could have been caught much earlier.

“Everyone I meet in pre-op says, ‘oh my gosh the prep was miserable’ and then whenever I talk with them in post operative care or God forbid I find something whenever I discuss it with them, I’ve never met anyone who was sad that they had a colonoscopy. Even if it’s negative, It is a huge relief to be able to get it done. And if it’s positive, then we’ve found something and hopefully got it before it’s spread,” Dr. Mckeown said.

If spotted early polyps can be removed before they become cancer so that’s why doctors say it’s important to get that screening.

