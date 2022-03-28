County-wide art exhibition returns to Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s something lovers of art in Effingham County had to miss out on last year, the Effingham County-Wide Art Exhibition.

But after a year off it’s back and students of all ages are ready to show off their hard work to the community.

“Our students have been out of society for almost two years because of COVID and they never stopped making art throughout the pandemic. In fact, they probably made more art than they ever did, and this is our first chance to come together as a community and really appreciate that,” said South Effingham High School art educator Lindsey Gerow.

This opportunity, the 10th Annual Effingham County Art Exhibition.

“We’re coming together to show all of the artwork from the entire county. From kindergarten all the way up to 12th grade,” Gerow continued.

The artwork you’ll see on display, “the best of the best,” says Gerow.

So, yeah, it’s a big deal, “the excitement is palpable!” Gerow said.

Especially after a year off, “it’s so exciting to be back,” said Springfield Elementary School art teacher Brittany Lein.

Getting their students, and their art back in front of the public

“It’s such an honor for them to be able to have something exhibited that hundreds of people get to come look at,” Lein said.

Although this art isn’t for sale, there is something Gerow hopes you’ll take home with you from the show, “how incredibly talented our students are and how much passion they have for the arts.”

Not to mention it’s completely free to attend.

So, with all that in mind, “come out and support out local artists because they’re our future and they are very, very talented,” says Lein.

The Art Show officially gets underway tomorrow at the Clarence E. Morgan Complex.

The exhibition runs from March 29 through April first from 3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The opening reception is March 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

