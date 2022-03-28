Dry start to the work week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunshine continues throughout the day with temperatures warming to the 60s at lunchtime with highs in the lower 70s.

Comfortable weather extends into evening with temperatures in the 60s after sunset.

The weather will cooperate for evening plans tonight! pic.twitter.com/1oPXBwyUc1 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 28, 2022

Tybee Tides: 7.0′ 5:52AM I 0.0′ 12:19PM I 6.7′ 6:09PM

Tuesday morning wont’ be quite as cool out the door, with temperatures closer to 50 degrees at sunrise, some upper 40s will be around west of I-95. Mostly sunny skies will be around with highs in the low to mid 70s during the afternoon. Despite a few more clouds, we won’t see any rain around.

Clouds increase on Wednesday with morning lows mid to upper 50s. It’ll be a warm afternoon with afternoon temperatures close to 80 during the afternoon.

Our next rain chance arrives on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, but severe weather is low-end threat. Go ahead and plan on rain and have a plan b for outdoor activities.

Our week starts out dry, but showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday! pic.twitter.com/AjMyWttV1o — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) March 28, 2022

Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.