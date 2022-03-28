Sky Cams
Farmer’s Market returns to Tybee Island

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Springtime is here, which means the Tybee Island Farmer’s Market is back! Every week, locals and visitors can enjoy shopping through the various vendors.

The empty field next to the lighthouse turns into a hustling and bustling area every Monday night from March until October because of the Tybee Island Farmer’s Market. Organizers say they typically have a variety of 30 local vendors on site.

Steven Johnson, the co-manager of the Tybee Island Farmer’s Market, says they sell hot food, produce, artwork and more. Johnson says tonight’s market is the third one of the year and so far they’ve had a great turnout with customers eager to support small businesses.

“This is truly the base of growing a small business is having something like that here at the farmer’s market. Coming out of the pandemic I think the farmer’s market has been a great place, a gathering place. It’s become a Monday afternoon gathering place especially for the locals here on Tybee,” said Johnson.

The market is every Monday night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. If you didn’t get a chance to come today but would like to next time, organizers do encourage people to come in the earlier hours because vendors do often sell out of their products.

