COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks women’s basketball team are heading to the Final Four. After establishing a strong lead in the first half the Gamecocks beat the Creighton Bluejays. Sunday’s final score ended 50 to 80.

We will see you in Minneapolis, FAMS! pic.twitter.com/WPwz4CYzKE — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 28, 2022

