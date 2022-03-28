EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The GBI identified skeletal remains that were found in Evans County back in February.

Robert Marion Futch, 46, was identified as the person found in a wooded area just off Hwy. 280 in the Daisy area.

Officials say Futch was an inmate at the Tattnall County Jail and walked away from a work detail in Oct. 2021.

No foul play is suspected at this time and the cause of death is pending.

