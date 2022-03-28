Sky Cams
Georgia Southern Clay Target Team wins National Championship

Georgia Southern is bringing the 2022 ACUI Collegiate Clay Target National Championship back to Statesboro.
2022 Georgia Southern Clay Target Team
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, TX. (WTOC) -Georgia Southern is bringing the 2022 ACUI Collegiate Clay Target National Championship back to Statesboro.

The team competed in San Antonio, Texas March 19-26 against 49 other teams.

The 2022 event was the largest collegiate clay target championship in the 55-year history of the event with 95 college teams and 1,100 student/athlete shooters competing. Club teams, like the Eagles, went head-to-head with varsity/scholarship teams.

Southern won the Division IV title in 2021. According to a release, the ACUI places teams in divisions based on the number of participants each team enters in the competition, and takes the top five scores from each team in each of six clay target disciplines to calculate scores.

The Eagles sent ten shooters: Douglas Williams (Sr), Chet Thompson (Jr), Andrew Weiche (So), Tate Skipper (So), Andrew Cohen (So), Neal Sellers (So), Ross Wilson (Fr), Landon DeLoach (Fr), Callen Walker (Fr) and Taylor Wray (Fr).

They each shot 100 targets in American Skeet, American Trap, Sporting Clays, Super Sporting Clays, Double Skeet and Double Trap for a total of 600 targets.

