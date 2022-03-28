Sky Cams
Groundbreaking held for new shopping center in Beaufort

By Tyler Manion
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new development is expected to bring more jobs and shopping to the city of Beaufort.

The over 200,000 square foot shopping center will include several big box retailers and cost about $45,000,000 to build.

Trey Morgan, CEO of Morgan Companies, said, “It’s one of the largest projects in our company’s history and to do it down here in Beaufort, South Carolina is just a dream come true.”

31 acres of land near Parris Island Gateway will look much different in the years to come. With all these retail stores and an Aldi to come, area leaders are looking forward to what the development means for Beaufort.

“To have the Morgan group come and make this kind of investment is jobs, it’s activity, it’s support of the community,” said District 124 South Carolina State House Rep. Shannon Erickson,

She says today’s groundbreaking is a reward for the area’s prosperity.

“We’re the fifth fastest growing state in the nation, Beaufort County is the eighth fastest growing county in that state and I think that it shows when you have good investments like this into the community,” said Rep. Erickson.

The development company’s CEO confirms that.

“These great national retailers want to be where the people are and the story in Beaufort is one that’s just captivating.”

Morgan says residents should expect the shopping center to be open in the Summer of 2023, following a timeline that will be slightly longer than normal due to supply chain delays.

