Health departments offering free STD screenings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Health departments in the Coastal Health District will be offering screenings for sexually transmitted diseases during the month of April in observance of STD Awareness Month. The screenings will be free and confidential.

According to the Coastal Health District, all STDs can be treated but if they are left untreated, they can cause an increased risk of HIV, long-term abdominal pain, infertility, and other health issues.

The following health departments will be offering the screenings throughout April:

Bryan County Health Department

430 Ledford Street, Pembroke and 66 Capt. Matthew Freeman Drive, Richmond Hill

Tuesday, April 12

1 - 3 p.m.

Appointments required. Call 912-653-4331 or 912-756-2611 to schedule.

Camden County Health Department

905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys and 1501 Georgia Avenue, Woodbine

Tuesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 14

8 - 11 a.m. and 1 - 3:30 p.m.

No appointment necessary.

Chatham County Health Department

1395 Eisenhower Drive

Monday – Thursday, April 11-14

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Appointments required. Call 912-356-2441 to schedule.

Chatham County Health Department

Thursday, April 28

4 - 6 p.m.

Appointments and walk-ins accepted.

Effingham County Health Department

802 Hwy. 119 South, Springfield

Tuesday, April 12

1 - 3 p.m.

Appointments and walk-ins accepted. Call 912-754-6484 to schedule.

Glynn County Health Department

2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick

Thursday, April 14

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Slots are limited & appointments required. Call 912-264-3961 to schedule.

Long County Health Department

584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici

Tuesday, April 12

8 - 11:45 a.m. & 1 - 4 p.m.

Appointments required. Call 912-545-2107 to schedule.

McIntosh County Health Department

1335 GA Hwy. 57, Townsend

Thursday, April 14

8 - 11 a.m.

Appointments required. Call 912-832-5473 to schedule.

