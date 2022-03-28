Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 3-28-2022

Warmer weather with a chance of storms
By Jamie Ertle
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gorgeous weather continues for the first half of the week; albeit with 80s as high pressure is in control. We’ll have a bright sunset at 7:42pm with temperatures around 67°.

Daybreak Tuesday 47° with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs near 74°.

Wednesday a warm front will lift north across the area and we jump from morning lows in the 40s to mid 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday a cold front approaches from the west producing widespread showers and some thunderstorms. Even with cloud coverage and afternoon rain storms, our afternoon highs will be near 80°.

The cold front will shift offshore Thursday night into early Friday, possibly stalling south of the region during the weekend. There remains some questions in regards to how far south the front stalls so there’s not a lot of confidence in the weekend forecast. We’ll keep a chance of scattered showers Saturday and Sunday with the best coverage south of the Lowcountry.

FIRE WEATHER... Today will be the last day in this recent stretch where there are potential fire weather concerns. Our air is still exceptionally dry with low dewpoints and relative humidity values 16-24%.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

