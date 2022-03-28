Man found guilty of murder in a Beaufort County shooting back in 2020

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man has been found guilty of murder in a shooting in 2020 in Beaufort County.

The sheriff’s office says courtroom justice like this isn’t happening near enough.

Deavion Burgess was seen walking into a gas station parking lot when he turned and pulled out a gun April 3rd, 2020.

Burgess fired five times into the car and the victim inside later died from those injuries.

Burgess then ran back to the car he arrived in.

“He’s got his gun on her, he tells her to drive. Go go go,” Trasi Campbell,Assistant Solicitor, 14th Judicial Circuit said.

Fast forward to last week, the woman he forced to drive away at gun point is one of 19 witnesses who testified in court.

Prosecutors say her testimony helped lead to Burgess’ conviction.

“A win in a courtroom lifts morale of the officers that investigated the case, and it makes the community safer.”

The Sheriff says while this conviction is encouraging, and justice doesn’t always happen soon enough which can lead to consequences in the community.

“They lose faith in the police; they lose faith in the judicial system, and they just go you know what I’m not going to get involved because I don’t want retaliation,” Sheriff P.J. Tanner, Beaufort County said.

The solicitor’s office knows how delicate that community relationship is and say witness cooperation is huge. They hope this conviction shows people the system works.

“Makes them - I would certainly hope - feel confident that the justice that they feel is right and warranted can be found in the courtroom.”

For results like this murder conviction to happen more often, the sheriff’s office emphasizes how important your help is.

“You’ll have as much crime in your community that you allow, and that’s what we tell people all the time. You’ll have as much as you allow, get involved.”

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a community meeting Tuesday night at Battery Creek High School at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the importance of community help and witness accounts.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.