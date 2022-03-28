Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Memorial Hospital doctors see a major decline in COVID cases

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The emergency room at Memorial Health was once packed with COVID-19 patients, but the major decline in cases gives ER doctors a sigh of relief.

“It was exciting. It was exhilarating.”

Moral remains high today as the hospital only has three cases.

“Everybody’s starting to feel, again, gleeful from the aspect of just not having the patients. You can even see it translating to the patients. The patients come in and how much better they feel about their lives and the world we live in today.”

The hospital celebrated zero COVID cases two days in a row last week for the first time in more than 730 days.

“It lasted about two days. We never let our guard down. We did everything we can to make sure. We were still testing and making sure no one was going unfound from COVID, but it was definitely a triumphant moment after two years of COVID,” Jay Goldstein, Emergency Director said.

As we continue to navigate the virus, a second booster is in discussion and awaiting approval by the FDA as Dr. Stephen Thacker at Memorial says it’s proven helpful in other countries.

Pfizer is pushing for approval for people at a higher risk.

“And in the case of Moderna, really anyone who has received their vaccine and is more than five months out from their last dose recognizing the experience that Israel has had that there was evidence in an additional dose help protect those most at risk from landing in the hospital or being significantly in harm if they have break through infection,” Dr. Stephen Thacker, Memorial Health’s Associate Chief Medical Officer said.

Pfizer and Moderna are expected to meet with the FDA next week.

Moderna also plans to submit their clinic trial findings for approval of their low dose shot for kids ages 6 months to under 6 years of age in coming weeks.

Dr. Thacker says we should know whether a year around vaccine similar to the flu shot is necessary by the end of this year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-16 fatal accident
Fatal accident on I-16 in Bulloch County
GBI officer involved shooting update
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Bill Boylan says 25 deer have recently jumped to their deaths in the same spot. He didn’t get...
GRAPHIC: Deer can’t stop jumping to their deaths from this overpass as residents beg for help
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap

Latest News

Pictures that are displayed along the hospital’s walls
30 days without Covid-19 patients at Evans Memorial Hospital
Colon Cancer
Colon Cancer can often go undetected, how often should you get a colonoscopy?
Health departments in the Coastal Health District will be offering screenings for sexually...
Health departments offering free STD screenings
Catie's Gathering in Effingham County
Catie’s Gathering continues fight to help fund research for childhood cancer