New technology and facilities coming to Evans Memorial Hospital

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than a million dollars in new upgrades is coming to Evans Memorial Hospital.

As staff at Evans Memorial Hospital come off of the covid-19 pandemic, they’re now focused on updating and renovating portions of the hospital to not only serve the people here in Evans County, but also the 25,000 to 30,000 people in their coverage area.

Bill Lee, the CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital, says, “this project will really be a gift from the heart.

Through donor funds, the hospital is working to turn a space that has gone unused for nearly a decade into a new 1.4-million-dollar imaging center.

“Here we will house our MRI, CT, bone density, ultrasound, and mammography for all of our patients,” says Lee.

Across the hospital, 10 in patient rooms will also be upgraded with new technology and updated facilities. Hospital nurses say the upgrades in this decades old building were needed.

Monica Pacheco Diez, a registered nurse, says, “absolutely, we’re an older facility. so any upgrades are most welcome.”

Nurses say the upgrades will replace the current rooms that opened in 1968 and will include new bedding and showers.

“And we’ll also have higher upgrades to our monitoring system. So that will be more efficient and more effective for the nurses to take care of those patients,” says Pacheco Diez.

Hospital CEO Bill Lee says these updates will fill a big need for the area.

“In rural communities, often technology is not upgraded and people have to wait to find various services.”

And that community extends beyond Evans County’s 11,000 residents.

“For 2021, about 25% of our patient volume came from Tattnall County and about 12 percent came from Bryan County, primarily those from Evans County but we do serve other counties in surrounding areas,” says Lee.

Hospital staff hope to have these upgrades complete in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.