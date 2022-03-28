Sky Cams
Overby, Club Car Championship director, breaks the mold as female sports executive

Club Car Championship Tournament Director Cheyenne Overby is one of the very few female tournament directors on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.
By Jake Wallace
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Club Car Championship Tournament Director Cheyenne Overby is one of the very few female tournament directors on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.

As tournament director, Cheyenne Overby leads the team that makes the Club Car Championship happen. As one of the very few women in her role, she is helping pave the way for future women executives in sports.

