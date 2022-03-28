Overby, Club Car Championship director, breaks the mold as female sports executive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Club Car Championship Tournament Director Cheyenne Overby is one of the very few female tournament directors on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.

As tournament director, Cheyenne Overby leads the team that makes the Club Car Championship happen. As one of the very few women in her role, she is helping pave the way for future women executives in sports.

