Pros vs. Pros Challenge kicks off Club Car Championship week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Club Car Championship at The Landings will tee off for the fifth time on Thursday, but the tournament festivities are already underway on Skidaway Island.

Some of Savannah’s best golfers are on the Deer Creek course, pitting their game against one another.

It’s the Pros vs. Pros Challenge- some of Savannah’s best club pros and members of the Savannah State men’s golf team are paired up with a Korn Ferry Tour pro for a six team, five hole shootout where bragging rights are on the line.

It’s the first competitive event of the week. And for the club pros and the Tiger golfers, it’s a chance to play with some of the best with some stakes on the line.

“To just be able to play beside the pros and just be able to watch them hit the ball and just really enjoy it, I’ll just take what they do and try to apply it to my game,” Savannah State sophomore golfer Devin Smith said.

“It’s one of those you get to look forward to. And it’s a little different than what we’re used to as far as that goes, so it’s fun,” The Landings Club golf professional Spencer Scheeler said.

Earlier Monday, some of the Korn Ferry Tour pros helped with a junior clinic. A couple dozen kids turned out to get some tips from the guys that will take the course this week.

The winning team will get to hoist the Pros vs. Pros trophy on the 18th green, so that’s how we’ll start this tournament week.

We’ll close it out by handing out the Club Car Championship trophy on the 18th green Sunday.

