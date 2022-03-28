Tybee Island draws in visitors from all over for Spring Break

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s spring break for many schools both near and far and that means beach season is here.

“It’s nice because it’s been busy but at the same time it’s not overly crowded,” Jeannae Richardson, visitor said.

“Spring break started. Their last day of school was on Friday,” Jason Krol, visiting from Chicago said.

Whether they’re local to the coastal empire or visiting from hours away, many had the same idea to head to the beach to spend their time off.

“It’s about 50 degrees warmer than where we’re from,” Krol said.

The Krol family came from Chicago and say it’s their first time on Tybee Island and their first long trip since the pandemic.

“Kids are 4 and 5 years old now, so this our big first like family vacation that we’ve taken in two years,” Krol said.

Krol says they drove down, even amidst the rising gas prices.

“Gas prices here are about a dollar less than up by Chicago, but kind of gotten used to it already,” Krol said.

For Jeannae Richardson and Chancellor Hughey, who stopped on the island while traveling in their RV, the gas prices also didn’t keep them from taking advantage of the nice weather.

“It’s been a good little experience. It’s been nice to check out the island and what not. Had some good food,” Chancellor Hughey, visiting from South Carolina said.

“Everyone’s been super nice,” Richardson said.

But for some students they just took a short drive from Savannah with their family to come out.

“I really like to go to the beach because it’s fun,” Jaxon Stubblefield said.

Jaxon Stubblefield is a second grader in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. He says he’s enjoying his first day of spring break.

“It’s nice getting to hang out with my cousins and aunts,” Stubblefield said.

As the weather gets warmer you can expect the beach to be busier and busier each week.

