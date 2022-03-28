Veterans of the Vietnam War honored

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Veterans of the Vietnam War were honored Sunday in Bluffton.

Savannah native Ron West says he served 22 years in the military including during the Vietnam War.

“I’ve served in every Marine division that we have, first, second and third,” Ron West, Vietnam Veteran said.

While he served in many areas around the world, it’s the return home from the Vietnam War that he won’t forget.

“When we came home from Vietnam, we were not welcome. We were, as far as most people were concerned, we were garbage” West said.

He says controversies surrounding the Vietnam War caused many who served to not receive a proper welcome home.

“That was a bad feeling. It left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth,” West said. Now ahead of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

One local hospice group is looking to change that.

“We recognize as a hospice organization that many veterans struggle at the end of their life with issues that were the result of their service. So we wanted the opportunity to let them know that we support them, that we care about them, and we love them,” Sandy Milliken, Volunteer Coordinator, Caris Healthcare said.

The group held a pinning ceremony inviting Vietnam War Veterans and their spouses to receive a pin commemorating their service.

State Senator Tom Davis was on hand to give out those pins and says it’s important to honor all veterans.

“We tend to judge our veterans by the wars that they serve in and the Vietnam War was not a popular war, but that does not diminish in any way the service they gave to this country,” Sen. Tom Davis said.

While West says he now feels supported for his service.

He says he hopes events like this are a reminder of the difficulties veterans face when returning from war.

“It’s when we come back. And if they get out of the military, there’s no support. People don’t understand what’s going on in their lives which makes it difficult,” West said.

