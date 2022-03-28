Woman taken to Augusta burn center after house fire in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was taken to the Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. after a house fire in Toombs County on Sunday, March 27.

According to the incident report from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, a caller told dispatch that someone was trapped inside a home on fire on the 200 block of Old Donald Anderson Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman outside the home with severe burns on the upper half of her body. She was airlifted to the Burn Center in Augusta.

According to the incident report, two men were also in the home at the time of the fire – one of them was the 911 caller. In the incident report, the 911 caller told first responders he was in a bedroom when he heard the second man yell for help in the living room. The man’s oxygen tank was on fire.

The two men got out of the house, then realized the woman was still inside. The two attempted to go back in but the fire was too hot.

In the report, the 911 caller said he heard the woman banging on a bedroom window. They were able to break the window and get her out of the home.

The 911 caller told first responders that there was an indoor heater near the oxygen tank and it was running at the time of the fire, but did not have any idea why the tank ignited.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

