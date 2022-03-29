100% Savannah Initiative expanding opportunities for local businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 100 percent sustainable by 2050. That’s the goal the City of Savannah has agreed to through a project known as 100 Percent Savannah initiative.

Tuesday, city officials meeting with local disadvantaged business enterprises leaders who are interested in sustainability as a step towards that goal.

The city is partnering with McKinstry, a national construction and energy contractor, to welcome community business leaders in the construction, building maintenance, and operations of the project. The Regional Vice President of McKinstry expects to see a great impact on the city.

“Through the city’s leadership and their ambitious plans, it’s a great time to be in the city of Savannah. Lot of optimism moving forward. They outlined real projects that are coming down the pipe for businesses to get involved in and McKinstry hopes to play some type of role in that because it’s going to be a tremendous benefit for the community and evening the surrounding areas,” Marcus Craig said.

Craig also says that these projects can have a significant impact on the economic development of minority and women owned businesses.

