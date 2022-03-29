Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

100% Savannah Initiative expanding opportunities for local businesses

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 100 percent sustainable by 2050. That’s the goal the City of Savannah has agreed to through a project known as 100 Percent Savannah initiative.

Tuesday, city officials meeting with local disadvantaged business enterprises leaders who are interested in sustainability as a step towards that goal.

The city is partnering with McKinstry, a national construction and energy contractor, to welcome community business leaders in the construction, building maintenance, and operations of the project. The Regional Vice President of McKinstry expects to see a great impact on the city.

“Through the city’s leadership and their ambitious plans, it’s a great time to be in the city of Savannah. Lot of optimism moving forward. They outlined real projects that are coming down the pipe for businesses to get involved in and McKinstry hopes to play some type of role in that because it’s going to be a tremendous benefit for the community and evening the surrounding areas,” Marcus Craig said.

Craig also says that these projects can have a significant impact on the economic development of minority and women owned businesses.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person flown to the hospital after wreck
1 person flown to the hospital after wreck
Man living in Rincon admits to illegally employing non-citizens, conspiring in whistleblower’s murder
GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Savannah.
GBI: Suspect pointed gun at officers after argument with bouncer at Savannah bar
*
GBI identified skeletal remains that were found in Evans County
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap

Latest News

Hammerhead or Flat Worm
Is the hammerhead worm dangerous?
Compassion Christian volunteers providing aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Compassion Christian volunteers providing aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Hiring fair in Statesboro hopes to soften nursing shortage
Hiring fair in Statesboro hopes to soften nursing shortage
Savannah doctor notices uptick in overdoses
Savannah doctor notices uptick in overdoses
Compassion Christian volunteers providing aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland