Advertisement

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield fined $5M by the state of Georgia

Georgia’s insurance commissioner says a state investigation uncovered 78,000 unique consumer violations against the insurance carrier.
By Rachel Polansky
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s the biggest fine ever issued against an insurance carrier in Georgia.

Georgia’s insurance commissioner, John King, announced Tuesday that Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield must pay $5 million due to thousands of consumer violations against Georgian policyholders.

“Since my first day in office, we have been inundated with complaints about Anthem from individuals, from doctors, from hospitals and others across Georgia,” King said. “I instructed my staff to conduct an extensive examination into the carrier’s practices.”

That state examination uncovered a slew of issues, including improper claim settlement practices and inaccurate provider directories. That’s when a consumer chooses a doctor that they believe is in-network because of an inaccurate provider directory, only to find out that doctor is out-of-network, forcing them to pay a much larger bill.

RELATED: Ga. child’s healthcare in limbo as hospital, insurer negotiate
Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King announced a $5 million fine against Anthem Blue Cross...
Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King announced a $5 million fine against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.(Rachel Polansky)

“As a result, our office has issued the largest fine in agency history, with potential additional penalties if certain benchmarks are not reached,” King added.

King also talked about the insurance carrier’s failure to reply to consumer complaints in a timely manner.

It’s something that did not surprise policyholder and Cumming mother, Tonya Lang, whose family has been waiting for Anthem to come to an agreement with their hospital system, Northside.

“To think that you’re throwing people lives up in the airs over dollars, it just infuriates me to no end,” Lang said.

RELATED: Hospitals, insurers at odds over cost; Ga. senator responds to CBS46 investigation

Commissioner King went on to say that a corrective action plan was agreed upon between Anthem and the state. If the insurance carrier does not develop a new process for handling complaints and paying claims in a timely manner, he said they could be hit with additional penalties.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield issued the below statement to CBS46, in response to the $5 million fine.

Latest News

News

Safe infant sleeping class for mothers aims to curve Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, provide free cribs

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Camille Syed
The Chatham County Health Department is giving away free portable cribs to new and expecting mothers who attend a class that teaches them about safe sleeping procedures for their infants.

Lowcountry News

Is the hammerhead worm dangerous?

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Manion
Social media sleuths have been posting about hammerhead worms invading the Lowcountry recently.

News

Compassion Christian volunteers providing aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|

News

Hiring fair in Statesboro hopes to soften nursing shortage

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|

Health

Savannah doctor notices uptick in overdoses

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Compassion Christian volunteers providing aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sean Evans
As the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine continues, volunteers from around the world are helping refugees flee to safety. That includes the efforts of one local church in Poland.

News

Hiring fair in Statesboro hopes to soften nursing shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dal Cannady
Healthcare workers continue to work the front lines in the COVID pandemic, particularly at hospitals nationwide.

News

Main Street Farmers Market returns with new venue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Cleaning up century old cemetery in Richmond Hill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

100% Savannah Initiative expanding opportunities for local businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
100 percent sustainable by 2050. That’s the goal the City of Savannah has agreed to through a project known as 100 Percent Savannah initiative.

News

Cleaning up century old cemetery in Richmond Hill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Flynn Snyder
The City of Richmond Hill and Bryan County are partnering up to restore a century old cemetery.