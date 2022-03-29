Sky Cams
Cleaning up century old cemetery in Richmond Hill

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill and Bryan County are partnering up to restore a century old cemetery.

The Bethlehem Cemetery just behind the Richmond Hill Library has been here for more than 100 years with head stones dating back to the early 1900′s.

Officials say this cemetery has been neglected for years. For the past few weeks, crews have been working to replace the fencing surrounding the cemetery while also trying to preserve as much of the original material as possible.

They’ve also been clearing much of the brush in the area. And while this cemetery has been here for more than a century, a lot is still unknown about its past.

Project officials say they are working to uncover some of the unknown history at this site. They say they to hope to be able to mark many of the unmarked graves here in the cemetery.

“There’s at least 42 graves in this cemetery. Probably, I would say 30-35 of them are marked. Several of them are unmarked. But I think we’ve learned that there are several graves in here that are several graves in here that have been added in the last 10-15 years that aren’t registered as well,” Bryan County Public Works Director Matthew Montanye said.

The next phase of the project includes cleaning many of the headstones here with work expected to wrap up in the next few weeks.

