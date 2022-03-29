Comfortable Tuesday ahead of rain on Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning will be similar to Monday with temperatures closer to 50 degrees at sunrise, some upper 40s will be around west of I-95.

No issues weather-wise for our Tuesday morning commute! pic.twitter.com/pBci2IcIJg — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 29, 2022

Mostly sunny skies will be around with highs close to 70 degrees during the afternoon Despite a few more clouds, we won’t see any rain around. The wind will turn from northeasterly to eastly during the afternoon at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Clouds increase on Wednesday as a warm front lifts north. Temperatures won’t be as cool in the morning, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll be a warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Our next rain chance arrives Thursday afternoon into the evening. Showers are likely with the chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two, but severe weather is low-end threat. Go ahead and plan on rain and have a plan b for outdoor activities Thursday after lunchtime.

Friday will be temporarily dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances look to be elevated again this coming weekend, but don’t cancel your weekend plans just yet. Scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, but this isn’t as certain as Thursday’s rain chance.

Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.