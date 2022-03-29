Compassion Christian volunteers providing aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine continues, volunteers from around the world are helping refugees flee to safety.

That includes the efforts of one local church in Poland.

Compassion Christian Church has had ties to Poland for more than three decades, partnering with an organization that runs a youth summer camp in the country. When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, that camp became a safe haven for some of the millions of refugees fleeing the war.

Last week, three members of Compassion Christian Church’s global outreach ministries went to assess what the needs are for refugees arriving at the camp in Poland.

“The folks that get to our camp in Poland, we’re able to put them in schools, we’re able to take care of them, feed them, cloth them...and we have members of our church over there right now helping with that,” said Senior Pastor at Compassion Christian Church, Cam Huxford. “Out church is supporting those ministries, handing out a thousand loaves of bread a day, and fresh water to people who can’t get that...who have bombs dropping a mile from their house.”

Groups of ten volunteers will start heading over to help as well, starting this week. Each group will stay a week at a time.

“Just adults who are engaged in helping our friends in Poland, and ministering to the people from Ukraine,” said Pastor Huxford.

The camp where Compassion Christian volunteers are going is in the Polish town of Zakosciele.

It’s about 150 miles from the Ukrainian border. While there’s a buffer from the war zone, it’s close enough for volunteers to drive everyday to the Polish, Ukrainian border to pick up refugees and bring them to the safety of the converted youth camp.

“They’re ministering to people who have had to flee for their lives with nothing. Many of the kids that we’re taking care of at that camp are orphans, who literally have had to be relocated to avoid being trafficked in the brutality of this war scenario,” Pastor Huxford said.

Pastor Huxford explained that even though Compassion Christian members heading over now aren’t specially trained, they do have a heart of compassion and a willingness to do whatever they can to help those who need it.

“So, if they can serve food, they can be involved in this team. If they know how to show love to people, then they’ll be involved in this team.”

