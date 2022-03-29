Former Armstrong star returns home seeking another chance to win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Club Car Championship at The Landings Club is now just a couple days from teeing off on Skidaway Island.

The course was certainly much more alive Tuesday with activity as almost all the players played a practice round, but the vibe is very chill as is the case most Tuesdays of tournament week.

Most of the guys are just getting a feel for the course, preparing for Thursday’s first round.

One guy who knows this course very well already is former Armstrong Pirate Shad Tuten.

Tuten is back for his second appearance in this tournament. Last year, he finished tied for third at this event, one shot back of winner Adam Svenson for a second best career finish on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Tuten says Savannah is like a second home for him. He expects to have a big crowd following him this week again and says the way he finished here last year is driving him to capture his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory here this week.

“It’s definitely a factor that kind of burned in me for about a month honestly. I lost sleep. It was something that I hadn’t really experienced before. But it felt so good to be in that moment, especially in front of people that I know and love. Like my entire family was here. We still talk about that moment to this day. It’s a very special thing that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. But my goal is not to finish third. My goal is to win this golf tournament. That’s what I intend on trying to do,” Tuten said.

Tuten feels his game is in as good of shape as it was about this time a year ago. The 29-year-old has made six consecutive cuts coming into this week, with three top 30 finishes during that stretch.

Tuten will be one of the most followed players this week. He’ll begin his tournament Thursday afternoon. Teeing off number 10 at 12:30 with Carl Yu-an and Chris Baker.

