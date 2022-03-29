Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs Unmask Georgia Students Act

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Unmask Georgia Students Act during a ceremony Tuesday.

The law makes mask mandates optional at all Georgia public schools.

“We’re taking another important step to make sure our students are not the victims of those who continue to play pandemic politics. The Unmask Georgia Students Act guarantees the rights of parents to make healthcare decisions in the best interest of their children,” said Kemp.

The law will be in effect for the next five years but can be suspended in the event of a public emergency.

