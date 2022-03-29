Sky Cams
Glynn County files lawsuit over Golden Ray wreck, cleanup

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Commission is suing all parties involved in the wreck and removal of the Golden Ray.

The Golden Ray was a 656-foot long cargo ship that was carrying over 4,000 vehicles and over 300,000 gallons of fuel when it capsized in the St. Simon Sound in September of 2019.

The county’s lawsuit names the ship’s owner, ship’s manager, operator and technical superintendent, the ship’s agent at the Port of Brunswick and the salvage company that removed the wreckage.

The suit claims that the wreck was caused by negligence – that the ship’s crew failed to conduct a proper stability calculation of cargo prior to departure from the Port of Brunswick.

The suit also claims that besides oil spills during the wreck, more spills and fires were caused during the removal of the wreckage.

The county’s stance is that the wreck and consequent environmental impacts caused the county to lose money in cleanup, loss of tourism, damage to environmental resources and potential damage to property values.

The county wants each defendant liable in an amount to be determined at a trial by jury.

You can read the entire lawsuit below:

