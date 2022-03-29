Hiring fair in Statesboro hopes to soften nursing shortage

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Healthcare workers continue to work the front lines in the COVID pandemic, particularly at hospitals nationwide.

But many have left under the pressure. Statesboro’s East Georgia Regional Medical Center is wrapping up a hiring fair Tuesday afternoon to fill invaluable positions on the staff.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting four total COVID cases in Bulloch County. That’s up from zero cases on Monday.

While COVID cases are dramatically decreasing hospitals are still in need of nurses for day-to-day operations.

Hospital administrators here at East Georgia Regional say they already faced a shortage for nurses and other staff positions before the pandemic.

Managers rolled out the welcome mat to prospective new employees, from nurses to lab techs and more. Leaders say this two-year pandemic has taken its toll and see medical staffs nationwide leaving the profession or going to private practice offices and elsewhere.

“The hospital is open 24-hours, seven days a week. It is a challenge and one more thing we have to work against,” Chief Nursing Officer Marie Burdett said.

East Georgia’s offering scholarships to help students through school if they come to work here afterward. They say the competition among hospitals is higher than ever to find those who’re qualified but also ready to stay here.

“I think, to get people to show up who generally care about patients, want to work, want to be here, is important. So, it’s not just a number. We want a fit.”

If you missed this hiring event, they say you can look on their website for information and contact them there.

