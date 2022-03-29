Key vote moves US 278 project forward

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s a project that will completely change Hilton Head Island and cost more than a quarter of a billion dollars to complete.

Monday night, Beaufort County council voted to support 80 percent of Hilton Head’s recommendations for the U.S. 278 bridge project that will cost around $290 million.

“The county did just what we thought they were going to do. The process is moving on and we will hold a meeting here next week with our council and some members, if not all the members, of county council to discuss those items,” Hilton Head Mayor John McCann said.

County leaders say the state of the current bridges makes these steps forward vital.

“Three out of the four bridges are now reaching the end of their life, one of them has, and according to regulations they’re supposed to be replaced in a certain amount of time,” Beaufort County public information officer Chris Ophardt said.

Ophardt says that doesn’t mean the bridges are unsafe now, they just need to be replaced soon. Because of that, the county asked the town to commit to the plan in the next month.

“I didn’t like the ultimatum of 30 days, but I think it’s a realistic thing. The sooner we set a target, the sooner we set a date the better off we’re all going to be.”

The mayor says he plans to bring both groups together here in the next few weeks, to work out the final details. When it comes to a project this big though, everyone involved knows challenges will continue to drive by.

“Because it is a six-lane parkway, no matter how you do it people are going to be unhappy.”

The recommendations that council supports include lessening the impact on the Stoney community of Hilton Head, just one of many things the town and county know is important as this massive project moves further and further down the road.

Construction is supposed to start in 2024 and be finished by 2029. The county says because the bridges will be new and building them won’t affect traffic, the process should be painless for drivers.

