Lane closures continue during I-95/I-16 construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The massive project at the I-16 and I-95 interchange in Savannah is making progress. This construction is now two years into the project and they hope to be wrapping up by the end of this year.

If you drive by that interchange at all, you can see a lot of work is being done and it is looking different out there, but you also know, there are still traffic impacts due to the construction you can see the sign here that lane closures are expected.

They are working to widen I-16 all the way from the interstate 95 interchange down to highway 516 and during that process lanes intermittently do need to be closed in both directions. The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking for your continued patience with all of these lane closures.

The project was originally slated to be complete by the end of this year, and while they still hope to get it done in that time frame, supply chain issues are causing some challenges.

“Our work is just like every construction commodity where we are seeing increased prices but when the Georgia Department of Transportation bids a project, we bid it at a price and this project has a fixed price and so it is up to the contractor to deliver on that price,” said Commissioner Russell McMurry from the Georgia Department of Transportation. “Now, there certainly are challenges to receiving some materials and supplies just like the whole world is experiencing right now.”

They also want to remind you to be on the lookout and pay attention as you move through these work zones because they do change on a daily basis and there are a lot of orange barrels out there.

DAYTIME CLOSURES:

Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Daily)Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)

Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Daily)Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-516 westbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 5 to MP 6

I-516 eastbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 6 to MP 5

OVERNIGHT CLOSURES:

Monday, March 28, through Thursday, March 31, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)

Friday, April 1, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)

Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Double lane closures at the following locations:

I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100)

I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98)

NIGHTTIME CLOSURES AND DETOURS Monday, March 28, through Thursday, March 31, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-516 eastbound to I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 164B) (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-516 eastbound should take the I-16 westbound ramp (Exit 5, I-16 towards Macon), then exit at Chatham Parkway (Exit 162), turn right off the ramp, then turn left to access I-16 eastbound.Friday, April 1, through Saturday, April 2, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-16 eastbound at the I-16/I-95 Interchange (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-16 eastbound should take the I-95 southbound ramp (Exit 157A) exit at SR 204 (Exit 94) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 northbound, then take the I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 99A).Friday, April 1, through Saturday, April 2, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-95 southbound to I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 99A) (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-95 southbound should continue past the I-16/ I-95 interchange, exit at SR 204 (Exit 94) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 northbound, then take the I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 99A).Friday, April 1, through Saturday, April 2, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-16 eastbound to I-95 northbound ramp (Exit 99A) (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-16 eastbound should exit to I-95 southbound (Exit 157A), exit at SR 204 (Exit 94) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 northbound.

