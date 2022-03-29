Main Street Farmers Market returns with new venue

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One sign of Springtime in Statesboro is the return of the Main Street Farmers Market.

The 2022 season starts this weekend.

Folks from the Main Street Farmers Market say they can’t wait to open the new season this Saturday in a new location that’s not exactly “new.”

Final touches continue this week. Three years ago, Visit Statesboro started gutting an old hotel warehouse behind the Welcome Center. It becomes the Farmers’ Market’s new home and a year round venue.

Statesboro’s market traditionally draws hundreds of people Saturday mornings in the Spring, Summer, and early Fall. The new indoor location helps the market overcome bad weather and gives vendors and visitors much more.

“With all the new amenities, and the space allocation, and how close we are to the trail, and how much closer we are to campus, it truly is a new world for all our vendors,” Market Manager Willow Farmer said.

It’s located on South Main Street just a few blocks from the previous site. They believe they have enough room in and around the building for the 30-40 vendors each week and enough parking here and nearby.

The market opens Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and it lasts every weekend through November.

Visit Statesboro funded the building renovation with revenues from the city’s hospitality tax.

