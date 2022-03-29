Owners discuss rewards, challenges of running small businesses

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.

If shopping is on your to do list, you might want to consider shopping small. In the city of Richmond Hill, that’s what many shoppers are doing as a large majority of the businesse are locally owned.

But as new mom and pop shops continue to open across this community, so to do the challenges that some business owners face.

At locally-owned Tosa Coffee, owner and veteran Eric Rice is used to a challenge.

“I wouldn’t say this is as challenging as what I was doing. But the challenges are something I don’t mind,” Rice said.

After spending more than two decades in the military, he decided to open this coffee shop.

But he says opening a business during the pandemic hasn’t all been a smooth ride.

“One of the challenges that I think has affected many small businesses has been the supply chain and the lack of, or the amount of time that it takes to receive the goods that we need to operate,” Rice said.

He says problems with the pandemic, supply chain, and now a rise in gas prices is chipping into his bottom line.

“We have very small margins. Our expenses are continuously going up, as well as everybody else’s,” Rice said.

And he’s not alone.

Jay Yancey is opening this Italian restaurant in Richmond Hill.

He also owns another restaurant across town, that he says almost had to close during the pandemic - one of many challenges he says he faces as a mom and pop business owner.

“Do you get weekends off? Do you get holidays off? You get no days off man,” Yancey said.

But both owners say the community has helped keep them open as locally owned shops make up the majority of businesses in this community.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the community. You know, in small towns like this, where do people go? Where do people come to hang out? People come to have conversations. All those goods and services are essential to the communities that we’re a part of,” Rice said.

Both owners we talked to say they’re optimistic about the future of their businesses as they work to overcome those issues.

