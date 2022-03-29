Police investigating shooting on East 57th Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on East 57th Street in Savannah Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, when they arrived on the scene they found Anterro Jenks and he sustained life threatening injuries.

He was taken to a Savannah hospital where he later died from gun shot wounds.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, standing 5-foot-8 with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pants.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

